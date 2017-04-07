National Hurricane Center releases fi...

National Hurricane Center releases final report on Hurricane Matthew

The deadly storm strengthened to a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale before making landfall October 4 along the coast of Southwestern Haiti as a category 4 storm. Matthew was the first major hurricane and the first category 4 hurricane, to make landfall in Haiti since Hurricane Cleo in 1964.

