Letter: Response to Fred Mitchell's l...

Letter: Response to Fred Mitchell's legal threats

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: I find it so strange that Mr Mitchell would take the time to give a supposed elaborate explanation about the funding for the community center, yet without once denying that he received $2 million from the Chinese. Well amidst the threats of legal action against me, maybe Mr Mitchell could explain to the Bahamian people where is the $23.8 million that went missing from the $25 million that was allotted to Mortgage Relief Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC