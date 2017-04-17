Letter: Response to Fred Mitchell's legal threats

Dear Sir: I find it so strange that Mr Mitchell would take the time to give a supposed elaborate explanation about the funding for the community center, yet without once denying that he received $2 million from the Chinese. Well amidst the threats of legal action against me, maybe Mr Mitchell could explain to the Bahamian people where is the $23.8 million that went missing from the $25 million that was allotted to Mortgage Relief Fund.

