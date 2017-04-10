Letter: 'Death' of the Spy Bill a hug...

Letter: 'Death' of the Spy Bill a huge win for Bahamas civil society

Dear Sir: The decision to scrap the dangerous and anti-democratic Interception of Communications Bill 2017 could point to a new era for civil society and public interest activism in The Bahamas. The Grand Bahama Human Rights Association considers this is a huge win for the concept of 'we the people' and a precedent that is likely to alter the country's political landscape dramatically.

Chicago, IL

