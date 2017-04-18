Legality of criminal libel laws challenged in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Maria Daxon, a former police constable and vocal defender for the rights of police officers, has filed a constitutional challenge against The Bahamas' criminal libel laws, arguing that they violate citizens' fundamental right to freedom of expression. In December 2016, Daxon was charged with intentional libel concerning alleged statements written about Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade and Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Bethell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.