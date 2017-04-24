Lawyer hails judge for Tesha Miller's...

Lawyer hails judge for Tesha Miller's release

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Gleaner

Attorney Able-Don Foote has high praises for parish judge Vaughn Smith who yesterday ordered the release of his client Tesha Miller from custody. The judge had ordered that the police either charge Miller or release him by 6 p.m. yesterday.

Chicago, IL

