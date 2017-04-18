Keo-Kio welcomes new members

Keo-Kio, McCallie's pre-eminent senior leadership organization, welcomed 12 new members from the Class of 2018, inviting juniors to join the group in a Chapel ceremony April 10. The senior The 13 new inductees, including seven boarders and six day students, are: Dewayne Bingham, Chattanooga; Xavier Brooks, Ooltewah; Andrew Cook, Birmingham, Ala.; Chris Duncan, Lookout Mountain; Graham Hartness, Chattanooga; Jack Jestus, Chattanooga; Will Klein, Ashland, Ky.; John Knox, North Augusta, S.C.; Allen Liu, Chattanooga; Logan Russell, Nassau, Bahamas; Grant Smith, Charleston; and Hugh Steel, Chattanooga.

