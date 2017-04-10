Karin Salinas has been appointed Vice President, Marketing at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas

Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar has announced the appointment of Karin Salinas as Vice President, Marketing, overseeing communications, marketing and brand strategy for the integrated resort development of Baha Mar, set to open on April 21, 2017. A veteran luxury hospitality marketer, Salinas joins Baha Mar most recently from Rosewood Hotels & Resorts where she served as Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Rosewood Mexico's portfolio.

