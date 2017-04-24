Ja Rule's Fyre Festival In The Bahama...

Ja Rule's Fyre Festival In The Bahamas Declared "A Disaster" By Attendees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HipHopDx

Given the scale of most music festivals, it's not uncommon for a fest to have its fair share of glitches, human error, and overall bad luck. Described as "a cultural moment created from a blend of music, art, and food," the Fyre Festival was to boast a luxury experience for attendees, with transportation provided via a VIP configured Boeing 737 aircraft and lodging in geodesic domes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC