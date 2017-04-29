Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party lives, dies on social media
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism says it's deeply disappointed by how a festival of music, art and culture imploded, stranding hundreds of people on the island of Exuma with no place to stay This photo provided by Jake Strang shows tents and a portable toilet set up for attendees for the Fyre Festival, Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Exuma islands, Bahamas. Organizers of the much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.
