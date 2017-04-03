First Annual Caribbean Film Festival ...

First Annual Caribbean Film Festival and Market

Monday Apr 3

GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND, The Bahamas, April 3, 2017 -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, in association with its regional partner, the CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution ; the artistic community in The Bahamas and members of the Diaspora will stage the first ever Caribbean Film Festival and Market to be held at the Grand Lucayan Resort in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, November 2-5, 2017. At the inaugural Caribbean Film Festival and Market host country, The Islands of The Bahamas, will present to the world films made in the Caribbean by regional filmmakers who have honed their craft with some of the best filmmakers internationally.

