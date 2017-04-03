First Annual Caribbean Film Festival and Market
GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND, The Bahamas, April 3, 2017 -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, in association with its regional partner, the CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution ; the artistic community in The Bahamas and members of the Diaspora will stage the first ever Caribbean Film Festival and Market to be held at the Grand Lucayan Resort in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, November 2-5, 2017. At the inaugural Caribbean Film Festival and Market host country, The Islands of The Bahamas, will present to the world films made in the Caribbean by regional filmmakers who have honed their craft with some of the best filmmakers internationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC