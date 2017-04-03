Exuma, Bahamas, and customer service training: Surprising things they have in common
EXUMA, Bahamas -- Just recently, Bahamian born, international motivational speaker and corporate trainer Spence Finlayson conducted his highly effective customer service excellence seminar in beautiful Exuma , one of the Bahamas' 700 islands at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort. Finlayson, known as the bishop of motivation and the customer service evangelist, has been conducting these workshops and seminars for 30 years in his native Bahamas and in 22 Caribbean Countries and Central America.
