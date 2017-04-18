Court to decide on application for release of reputed Clansman Gang leader
Senior Parish Judge Judith Pusey is to rule today on an application for the release of reputed leader of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang, Tesha Miller. Attorney-at-law Bert Samuels, who is representing Miller, filed an application in the St Andrew Parish Court on Monday seeking the release of his client who has been in jail since he was deported from The Bahamas on April 4. In the affidavit, Samuels stated that Miller had not been charged with a crime up to the time he visited his client on April 8 at the Hunts Bay Police Station where he is detained.
