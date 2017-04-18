Chef who swallowed cocaine held at airport
A chef employed by an established fast food outlet was about 4.30 this morning arrested for trafficking in narcotics at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri just as he was about to board a flight destined for The Bahamas. The police say that the 26-year-old, East Ruimveldt resident who was on the Police radar for some time now, has admitted to the law enforcement officials that he swallowed thirty-five cocaine pellets, which was subsequently confirmed by an x ray.
