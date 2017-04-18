Chef who swallowed cocaine held at ai...

Chef who swallowed cocaine held at airport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A chef employed by an established fast food outlet was about 4.30 this morning arrested for trafficking in narcotics at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri just as he was about to board a flight destined for The Bahamas. The police say that the 26-year-old, East Ruimveldt resident who was on the Police radar for some time now, has admitted to the law enforcement officials that he swallowed thirty-five cocaine pellets, which was subsequently confirmed by an x ray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC