Best of The Best looks soca way

12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The annual Best of The Best show returns to its hardcore dancehall roots this year, but promoters are also reaching out to soca fans with a diverse card.The 11th staging of the event takes place May 28 at Bayfront Park in Miami with Mavado, Aidonia, Konshens, Charlie Blacks, Christopher Martin, Jahmiel and Dexta Daps as headliners. "We went for more of a dancehall lineup compared to previous years when we had foundation singers," co-promoter DJ Jabba told the Jamaica Observer .

