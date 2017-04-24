Bella Hadid flashes underboob at rapper's birthday party

The 20-year-old model donned a tan sleeveless cropped top that couldn't contain her as she attended a birthday celebration for rapper Travis Scott who turned 25 on Sunday. Top model: The Los Angeles native, shown earlier this month in London, joined her brother Anwar and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the birthday party for rapper Travis Scott The pretty brunette took to social media Saturday to address the Fyre Festival debacle after promoting the music festival in the Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.