Bahamas starts payouts to Clico policyholders Monday

After failing to deliver monies as promised back in January, the Government issued a statement on Tuesday assuring that qualified policyholders will receive three tranches of payments this year in April, July and November. The Perry Christie administration had initially planned to finance the second phase of CLICO payouts through a $45 million bond issue, with the monies raised designed to compensate former Executive Flexible Premium Annuity holders and those who had surrendered their pension policies.

