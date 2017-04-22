Bahamas starts payouts to Clico policyholders Monday
After failing to deliver monies as promised back in January, the Government issued a statement on Tuesday assuring that qualified policyholders will receive three tranches of payments this year in April, July and November. The Perry Christie administration had initially planned to finance the second phase of CLICO payouts through a $45 million bond issue, with the monies raised designed to compensate former Executive Flexible Premium Annuity holders and those who had surrendered their pension policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC