Bahamas starts payouts to Clico polic...

Bahamas starts payouts to Clico policyholders Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Trinidad Guardian

After failing to deliver monies as promised back in January, the Government issued a statement on Tuesday assuring that qualified policyholders will receive three tranches of payments this year in April, July and November. The Perry Christie administration had initially planned to finance the second phase of CLICO payouts through a $45 million bond issue, with the monies raised designed to compensate former Executive Flexible Premium Annuity holders and those who had surrendered their pension policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC