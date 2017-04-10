Bahamas PM announces May 10 general election date
NASSAU, Bahamas : Prime Minister Perry Christie Tuesday announced May 10 as the date for the general elections in the Caribbean Community country. "It is now left to you, the citizenry of our beloved nation to decide who will fill those seats in the next House of assembly," Christie said.
