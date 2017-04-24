Bahamas issues apology over Fyre Festival chaos and blasts...
The Ministry of Tourism in the Bahamas said they're helping stranded ticket holders leave the island following postponement of Fyre Festival The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has issued a "heartfelt apology" to angry music fans who bought tickets costing up to $12,000 for the luxury Fyre Festival only to arrive and find the luxury experience a "disaster". Hordes of furious ticket holders have been flooding Twitter since arriving in the Caribbean expecting a glamorous, VIP music festival only to find discarded rubbish, disorganisation, cancelled flights, lack of security, poor quality food and half built tents.
