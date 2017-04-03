Bahamas had Tesha Miller in custody f...

Bahamas had Tesha Miller in custody for almost a month

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

Alleged Klansman gangster Tesha Miller, who was deported from The Bahamas yesterday, had been in custody for almost a month after Bahamian immigration officials accosted him, the Jamaica Observer learnt yesterday. According to a Bahamian source, while Miller was in custody he gave the police wrong names but they recognised his Jamaican accent and contacted the Jamaican authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC