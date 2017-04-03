Bahamas had Tesha Miller in custody for almost a month
Alleged Klansman gangster Tesha Miller, who was deported from The Bahamas yesterday, had been in custody for almost a month after Bahamian immigration officials accosted him, the Jamaica Observer learnt yesterday. According to a Bahamian source, while Miller was in custody he gave the police wrong names but they recognised his Jamaican accent and contacted the Jamaican authorities.
