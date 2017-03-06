The Islands Of The Bahamas Welcome Fy...

The Islands Of The Bahamas Welcome Fyre Festival to The Exumas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, March 6, 2017 -- The Bahamas is excited to host Fyre Festival 2017, slated to take place on April 28-30 and May 5-7 of this year. Set in the surrounding natural beauty of The Exuma Islands, Fyre Festival will deliver a one-of-a-kind immersive experience in music, culture, art, culinary delights and luxury for an unprecedented event over two weekends.

