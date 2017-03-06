St Lucia and Bahamas to host ILO-Brazil mission
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The International Labour Organization in collaboration with the government of Brazil, will be undertaking a south-south cooperation mission to Saint Lucia and The Bahamas . This is the first of several planned missions within the framework of a regional capacity-building project for the Caribbean countries that are members of the ILO's regional initiative Latin America and the Caribbean free of child labour.
