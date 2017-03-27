Something Extra | Wednesday

Contributed Photo Brand Manager for Spirits at Red Stripe, Jason Hendricks and Innovation& Non-Alcoholic Manager at Burnshouse Group in The Bahamas, AnneMarie Romer pause for a photo at Bacchanal. Contributed Photo Friends Dewayne Dacres, Jayvon richards, Patrice smart, and Marvin Gunter are all smiles at Bacchanal Fridays The rain was no match for soca lovers who came out in their numbers to Mas Camp for the beach-themed Bacchanal last Friday! The crowd was filled with foreigners and locals who enjoyed the cool weather and sweet rhythms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.