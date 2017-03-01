Rosewood Baha Mar In Nassau, Bahamas ...

Rosewood Baha Mar In Nassau, Bahamas to open in 2018.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by the Bahamian subsidiary of Hong Kong-based development company Chow Tai Fook Enterprises to operate and manage Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, which will open in Spring 2018. Set on the gorgeous white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar will be a sanctuary of exclusivity, located within the stunning Baha Mar Resort multi-property oasis in the Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC