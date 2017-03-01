Rosewood Baha Mar In Nassau, Bahamas to open in 2018.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by the Bahamian subsidiary of Hong Kong-based development company Chow Tai Fook Enterprises to operate and manage Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, which will open in Spring 2018. Set on the gorgeous white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar will be a sanctuary of exclusivity, located within the stunning Baha Mar Resort multi-property oasis in the Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.