Red First to 500 ADDY Awards, Top Bajan Agency 14 years straight
Red Advertising became the first agency to cross the 500 ADDY Award mark when they earned 28 ADDYs in the 2017 American Advertising Awards Competition. The annual ADDY show is the biggest creative competition in the region and is under the auspices of the American Advertising Federation.
