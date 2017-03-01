President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas
President David Granger last evening met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas, where he is currently on a state visit and urged them to invest here particularly in the areas of 'green' tourism, education and Information and Communication Technology. The President, in delivering remarks at a reception held in honour of his visit by the Guyana Bahamas Association, said that Guyana has a bright future, especially given its pursuit of a 'green' economy and the discovery of oil, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.
