Positive results at Marlin Awards*Mar. 11, 2017, 9:48 PM Ast
Tobago-born, internationally acclaimed gospel music artiste Positive has once again made his indelible mark at the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards on February 25. Hosted at the Atlantis Theatre on Paradise Island in The Bahamas this year, the Marlin Awards marked its 20th anniversary in the music industry with a star-studded cast of nominees. When the dust settled, the Tobago-born Positive walked away with a massive eight wins - including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Praise and Worship Recording of the Year and Reggae Recording of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC