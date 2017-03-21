Positive results at Marlin Awards*Mar. 11, 2017, 9:48 PM Ast

Positive results at Marlin Awards*Mar...

Tobago-born, internationally acclaimed gospel music artiste Positive has once again made his indelible mark at the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards on February 25. Hosted at the Atlantis Theatre on Paradise Island in The Bahamas this year, the Marlin Awards marked its 20th anniversary in the music industry with a star-studded cast of nominees. When the dust settled, the Tobago-born Positive walked away with a massive eight wins - including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Praise and Worship Recording of the Year and Reggae Recording of the Year.

