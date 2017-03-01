PM Regrets, But Opposition Calls On Him To Name Date For General Election

NASSAU, Bahamas, Mar 3, CMC - Prime Minister Perry Christie has apologised for flashing his middle finger as part of an obscene gesture at a public meeting earlier this week even as the main opposition Free National Movement called on him to name the date for the general election. In a statement to Parliament on Thursday, Christie, who is leading the ruling Progressive Liberal Party into the general election in May, said "I really stand to express my regret, to indicate specifically that it related to specific attacks by specific individuals.

