Lleyton Hewitt Bahamas wife Bec
'She finally feels she's put down roots': Lleyton Hewitt's decision to take a job in The Bahamas comes as a 'huge blow' to wife Bec and her own career Lleyton Hewitt's decision to take a job in The Bahamas has reportedly come as a 'huge blow' to his wife Bec. The 36-year-old announced last week that he will be leading an elite tennis program at Albany Sports Academy, which is based on the Caribbean island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb '17
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC