In other days

I'm thinking of Walter de La Mare's Fare Well, a poem he cherished, and hearing these lines in the grit of his voice, with the waves joining the recitation: "How will fare the world whose wonder / Was the very proof of me?" It's a question for us, we the bewildered, we the ones left behind. Derek Walcott left us a universe he built with sedimental accretion, the great mythology he re-made out of our byzantine lands and lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.