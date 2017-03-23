In other days

In other days

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

I'm thinking of Walter de La Mare's Fare Well, a poem he cherished, and hearing these lines in the grit of his voice, with the waves joining the recitation: "How will fare the world whose wonder / Was the very proof of me?" It's a question for us, we the bewildered, we the ones left behind. Derek Walcott left us a universe he built with sedimental accretion, the great mythology he re-made out of our byzantine lands and lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC