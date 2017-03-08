Hyatt to manage Bahamas Baha Mar reso...

Hyatt to manage Bahamas Baha Mar resort and convention centre

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar will offer 1,800 guestrooms, including 227 lavish suites with high-end amenities and breathtaking ocean views. CHICAGO, USA -- A Hyatt Hotels Corporation affiliate has entered into a management agreement with CTF BM Operations Ltd for the operation of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the Baha Mar Convention Centre and a variety of restaurants, bars and lounges, all of which will be part of the mixed-use Baha Mar Resort on New Providence in The Bahamas.

