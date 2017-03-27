First Annual Caribbean Film Festival ...

First Annual Caribbean Film Festival and Market

At the inaugural Caribbean Film Festival and Market host country, The Islands of The Bahamas, will present to the world films made in the Caribbean by regional filmmakers who have honed their craft with some of the best filmmakers internationally. This cinematic event will also showcase experienced digital storytellers from various Caribbean countries.

