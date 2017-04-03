Deportation delay for alleged gangste...

Deportation delay for alleged gangster Tesha Miller

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Gleaner

Miller, who is wanted for questioning by Jamaican law enforcement authorities, was due to be deported from The Bahamas today. The head of the Criminal Investigation Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Ealan Powell says Miller, who is believed to be the leader of the Clansman Gang, based in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was held in The Bahamas for illegally entering that country.

Chicago, IL

