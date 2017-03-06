Chris Sariego has been appointed Vice...

Chris Sariego has been appointed Vice President and General Manager at Delano South Beach and SLS Baha Mar

Chris Sariego has been appointed Vice President and General Manager at Delano South Beach and SLS Baha Mar in Miami Beach - FL, USA sbe, the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues globally, today announced that hospitality executive Chris Sariego is joining as Vice President and General Manager of Delano South Beach in Miami and SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas. Sariego brings over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry.

