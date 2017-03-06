Canadian clothing manufacturer fined ...

Canadian clothing manufacturer fined $50K for illegal dredging in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - A judge in the Bahamas has fined a Canadian clothing manufacturer $50,000 for violating a court order to stop dredging near his beachfront home. The environmental group Save the Bays, which brought the case against Peter Nygard, calls the ruling "an extraordinary triumph for environmental justice in the Bahamas."

