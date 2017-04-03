Bimini Readies For Powerboat Tournament

Bimini Readies For Powerboat Tournament

Tuesday Mar 28

Bimini is gearing up to host another major event in 2017. This time the tiny Bahamian island, just 50 miles off Florida, will host the Offshore Powerboat Association's and the American Power Boat Association's powerboat grand prix.

Chicago, IL

