Bahamas' swimming pigs died after eating too much SAND
Silence of the hams! Autopsies reveal Bahamas' famous swimming pigs died after eating too much SAND - not because tourists plied them with alcohol Government officials in the Bahamas have revealed that a group of the famed swimming pigs died from eating too much sand, and not because tourists plied them with alcohol. The island hogs, found dead near 'Pig Beach' on Big Major Cay, had 'a good amount of sand in their stomach,' Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries V. Alfred Gray told a reporters on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb 2
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC