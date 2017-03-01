Bahamas' swimming pigs died after eat...

Bahamas' swimming pigs died after eating too much SAND

Silence of the hams! Autopsies reveal Bahamas' famous swimming pigs died after eating too much SAND - not because tourists plied them with alcohol Government officials in the Bahamas have revealed that a group of the famed swimming pigs died from eating too much sand, and not because tourists plied them with alcohol. The island hogs, found dead near 'Pig Beach' on Big Major Cay, had 'a good amount of sand in their stomach,' Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries V. Alfred Gray told a reporters on Tuesday.

