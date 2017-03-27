Bahamas Petroleum gets extension to s...

Bahamas Petroleum gets extension to southern licence obligations

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Live Charts

Oil and gas exploration company Bahamas Petroleum Company updated the market on its activities on Tuesday, including a licence extension to its southern licences. The AIM-traded firm said that in June 2015, the Government of The Bahamas renewed its four southern licences for a second three year exploration term.

Chicago, IL

