After Brief Alliance, Opposition Parties in Bahamas Split
NASSAU, The Bahamas - Less than three months after Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner tied the political knot with Democratic National Alliance leader Branville McCartney, that marriage has ended in a bitter divorce. In an unexpected move, McCartney, who was appointed as Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, announced his immediate resignation from the post, declaring that his team was disassociating itself from the "farce that has become the official opposition."
