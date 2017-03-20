ABS issues Approval in Principle for ...

ABS issues Approval in Principle for LNG-fueled design concept for bulker

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Green Car Congress

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has granted Approval in Principle for the Seatransporter-DF , a dual-fuel design concept developed by Algoship Designers Ltd. of Nassau, Bahamas. The design has the capability to accommodate multiple engine types as well as Type-C or membrane containment systems for LNG fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb '17 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC