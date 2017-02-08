Surge in new buyers at C'bean tourism trade show

There has been a surge in new buyers for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Caribbean Travel Marketplace now on at the Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas. CHTA is reporting that 15 new buyers from close to a dozen countries are attending the event, in addition to the established tour operators, wholesalers and online travel agencies, who flock the conference each year, "Over 10,100 appointments were made between buyers and suppliers," said CHTA chief executive officer, Frank Comito, adding that interest in the Caribbean from new buyers was very encouraging.

