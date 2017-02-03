Stakeholders want CARICOM heads of go...

Stakeholders want CARICOM heads of government to meet on energy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Participants at a recently concluded high level forum in The Bahamas want energy to be placed squarely before the Caribbean Community heads of government to generate speedier action and firmer commitments to the transition to renewables. The general thinking at the Fifth Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum held from 23 25 January, 2017, in Nassau, was that while there is steady progress, the challenges of transitioning to clean energy can be solved if they are placed in a political context.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb 2 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC