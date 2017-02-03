Stakeholders want CARICOM heads of government to meet on energy
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Participants at a recently concluded high level forum in The Bahamas want energy to be placed squarely before the Caribbean Community heads of government to generate speedier action and firmer commitments to the transition to renewables. The general thinking at the Fifth Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum held from 23 25 January, 2017, in Nassau, was that while there is steady progress, the challenges of transitioning to clean energy can be solved if they are placed in a political context.
