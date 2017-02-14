Spanish Court gets highest Expedia award

Spanish Court gets highest Expedia award

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Gleaner

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett shares the joy with Spanish Court's Andres Cope and Andre Reid during the Caribbean Travel Market at the Atlantis in The Bahamas. Spanish Court in St Andrew has been named Expedia's top VIP Access hotel in the Caribbean for offering the Best Member Service in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb 2 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC