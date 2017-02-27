Project launched to improve water sup...

Project launched to improve water supply for 3,400 households in Bahamas

Patricia McKenzie, Vice-President , CDB, delivers remarks during the launch of the Water Supply Improvement Project in The Bahamas on February 20, 2017. CDB is supporting the project through a US$28 million loan NASSAU, Bahamas -- The Caribbean Development Bank and the government of The Bahamas have launched a project that aims to improve the water supply systems serving communities on New Providence and six Family Islands Andros, Cat Island, and Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Long Island, and San Salvador.

