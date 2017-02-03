No Elections Just Yet, Bahamas Prime ...

No Elections Just Yet, Bahamas Prime Minister Says

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

NASSAU, The Bahamas - There will be no snap elections in The Bahamas, Prime Minister Perry Christie has said in the face of heightened expectation. Responding to concerns raised by the opposition Free National Movement about government's failure to account for several controversial projects, Christie said his administration was preparing to bring those matters before the House "in the near future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Thu ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC