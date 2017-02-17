Letter: Petition to kill the Bahamas 'Spy Bill'

Dear Sir: Please read and consider signing and sharing this petition against the Bahamas government's dangerous and unconstitutional 'Spy Bill' which, if passed, would allow the authorities to secretly access citizens' emails and listen to their telephone calls on the basis of suspected "subversion", among other things. The proposed Bill amounts to an open licence to intimidate and silence activists, dissidents, political opponents and anyone who disagrees with the current administration.

