Letter: Petition to kill the Bahamas 'Spy Bill'
Dear Sir: Please read and consider signing and sharing this petition against the Bahamas government's dangerous and unconstitutional 'Spy Bill' which, if passed, would allow the authorities to secretly access citizens' emails and listen to their telephone calls on the basis of suspected "subversion", among other things. The proposed Bill amounts to an open licence to intimidate and silence activists, dissidents, political opponents and anyone who disagrees with the current administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb 2
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC