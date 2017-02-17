Letter: Petition to kill the Bahamas ...

Letter: Petition to kill the Bahamas 'Spy Bill'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: Please read and consider signing and sharing this petition against the Bahamas government's dangerous and unconstitutional 'Spy Bill' which, if passed, would allow the authorities to secretly access citizens' emails and listen to their telephone calls on the basis of suspected "subversion", among other things. The proposed Bill amounts to an open licence to intimidate and silence activists, dissidents, political opponents and anyone who disagrees with the current administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb 2 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC