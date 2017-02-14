Jamaicans among undocumented migrants...

Jamaicans among undocumented migrants nabbed

The United States Customs and Border Protection agency says the authorities have detained several undocumented Jamaicans during a human smuggling attempt. The CBP said the Jamaicans were among 14 people detained after a chase in waters off the south-east coast of Miami on February 7. According to the CBP, there was one US legal permanent resident boat operator, and 14 migrants of various nationalities - from China, Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Ecuador - "without proper documentation for entry into the United States".

Chicago, IL

