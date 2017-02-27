Florida 5 mins ago 11:37 a.m.Coast Gu...

Florida 5 mins ago 11:37 a.m.Coast Guard searching for man missing from Bahamas cruise

Tuesday Feb 14

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Georgia man who went overboard from a cruise ship heading from Jacksonville, Fla. to the Bahamas.

Chicago, IL

