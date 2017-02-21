Employees our biggest assets - Jamaica Inn heaps praise on its...
From Hollywood aristocrats like Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller to British nobles like Sir Winston Churchill and Princess Margaret, Jamaica Inn remains as timeless as its guests. Established in 1958, it is situated in the tourist resort town of Ocho Rios and is operated by third-generation owners Peter and Eric Morrow.
Read more at The Gleaner.
