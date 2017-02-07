Email

Email

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Gazette

When Cate Farmer was named 2016 Hollywood Business Woman of the Year by the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, she felt honored, and wanted to give credit to all the people who have helped her along the way. "It takes an incredible support network to be successful in this business," said Farmer, general manager of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy... Feb 2 ConcernedMan1223 1
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07) Nov '15 Anonymous 593
News Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15) Oct '15 Friend Ruth 1
News Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15) Mar '15 CRUSADER 6
News Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dick 5
watsapp friends (Dec '14) Dec '14 sweetcooky 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC