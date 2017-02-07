When Cate Farmer was named 2016 Hollywood Business Woman of the Year by the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, she felt honored, and wanted to give credit to all the people who have helped her along the way. "It takes an incredible support network to be successful in this business," said Farmer, general manager of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avante Institute Opens New Ibogaine Therapy...
|Feb 2
|ConcernedMan1223
|1
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|Anna Nicole Smith's ex-lover in 'happy mood' af... (Mar '07)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|593
|Take The Review on Vacation (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Friend Ruth
|1
|Time to be realistic about Cuba (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|CRUSADER
|6
|Credit card extravagant spending at now-broke A... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dick
|5
|watsapp friends (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sweetcooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC