Cruise Liner Pulls Out Of Bahamas For Cuba
The Bahamas says it is "regrettable" that Norwegian Cruise Lines has decided to drop Grand Bahama from its schedule four-day voyage to the country. "The timing for the Sky to drop Freeport, Grand Bahama, an island that is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which struck the island in October 2016, is regrettable.
